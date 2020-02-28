Paralyzed puppy that went viral gets wheelchair

(CNN) — Lundy’ story went viral on social media because the paralyzed puppy was best friends with a pigeon named Herman who can’t fly. The two were rescued by a New York animal foundation and became besties!

That viral story caught the attention of Walkin’ Pets in New Hampshire. The organization makes specialized wheelchairs for animals and wanted to help Lundy.

“He’ll sit right in it. It will actually work just like his back legs. He’ll be fully supported and able to exercise and get around and be mobile for the first time,” said Jennifer Pratt, Walkin’ Pets.

When the animal foundation was contacted, they said they didn’t even know a wheelchair exists for a dog as small as Lundy.

“We’ve done wheelchairs for not only dogs – but cats, rabbits, ferrets and opossum, ducks and chickens. People need to know that a mobility problem for a pet just doesn’t need to be an end-of-life decision,” said Mark C. Robinson, founder of Walkin’ Pets.