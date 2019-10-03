‘Parade of Mischief’ starts Oct. 4 in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fall festivals and Halloween events are in full swing. Downtown Summerlin debuts a new Halloween parade starting this weekend.

There is a full calendar of seasonal fun in downtown Summerlin. They’ve got a new parade, called “Parade of Mischief” sponsored by the Spirit of Halloween. More than 30 local children take part in the parade which takes place every Friday and Saturday night.

The parade takes place on the following dates: Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and takes place along Park Centre.