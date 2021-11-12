Pandemic impact on local families highlights need for holiday help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many communities have been hit hard during the pandemic furthering the need for assistance this holiday season.
Many local families across Southern Nevada are still recovering from economic and health challenges from COVID-19.
The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is kicking off it’s Red Kettle season on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
This year the organization is helping provid gifts for nearly 3,000 children in Southern Nevada.
Offering up some much needed help to local families could help ease the stress of the holiday season by allowing families to keep some of their holiday traditions alive.
There are two ways to donate this season, community members can give donations at physical red kettle spots across the valley in front of several businesses or donate online by visiting: SalvationArmySouthernNevada.org.
Donors can scan the QR code or tap to pay (ApplePay/GooglePay) at the physical kettle stand, text line (text LVChristmas to 51555).
The Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser
- WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 16th from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- WHERE: Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Dr. in Las Vegas