Pandemic impact on local families highlights need for holiday help

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many communities have been hit hard during the pandemic furthering the need for assistance this holiday season.

Many local families across Southern Nevada are still recovering from economic and health challenges from COVID-19.

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is kicking off it’s Red Kettle season on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

This year the organization is helping provid gifts for nearly 3,000 children in Southern Nevada.

A grocery shopper readies a bill to drop in the red collection kettle as Salvation Army bell ringer Michael Cronin, right, looks on, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Linden, Wash. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic. Organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Offering up some much needed help to local families could help ease the stress of the holiday season by allowing families to keep some of their holiday traditions alive.

There are two ways to donate this season, community members can give donations at physical red kettle spots across the valley in front of several businesses or donate online by visiting: SalvationArmySouthernNevada.org.

Donors can scan the QR code or tap to pay (ApplePay/GooglePay) at the physical kettle stand, text line (text LVChristmas to 51555).

The Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 16th from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.