Palacio family hosts fundraiser to raise money for potential reward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community continues to come together to honor a young life, taken too soon. 22-year-old Lesly Palacio was found dead last month and police are still searching for the two men connected to her murder.

The family is still in so much pain right now. They just want justice for Lesly Palacio.

That’s why they gathered near Lake Mead and Nellis to have a fundraiser with food, music and a carwash.

They say it is all about raising reward money to find the suspects accused of killing Lesly.

This case started back in late August when Lesly Palacio was reported missing. Just over a week later, her body was found near the Valley of Fire State Park.

Related Content Family holds funeral for Lesly Palacio; Metro still searching for suspects in case

Metro Police are searching for two men in connection to her death — 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra and his father, 45-year-old Jose Rangel.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo told 8 News Now both men likely left the country, probably to Mexico. But Lesly’s family is not giving up hope.

“Please say something, because this isn’t right, what they did,” said Lesly’s sister Karely. “Lesly didn’t deserve this. She was a great person. No one deserves this and we don’t know who the next victim is.”

“Everyone needs to know her story, every needs to know that they’re out there, and anybody could be next,” added family friend Jessica Vanessa Barrera. “If they did it once, they’ll continue doing it.”

HAPPENING #NOW: The community comes together for Lesly Palacio. The 22-year-old was found dead last month & police are still searching for the suspects. Lesly’s family wants justice, so they’re having a fundraiser to raise reward money to catch those responsible. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/nFWxDtIi7A — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) October 10, 2020

Family and friends say Lesly had so much more to live for, and they say they will stop at nothing to bring her the justice she deserves.

They also say any contribution to their Crime Stoppers fund will help.

If you know anything, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous.