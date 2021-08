PAHRUMP (KSNV) — A new documentary series on HBO is giving television audiences a glimpse into what it takes to deliver the news in the small town of Pahrump.

According to HBO’s website, “Small Town News” features the independently-owned local news station KPVM and its cast of characters on-screen and behind the scenes.

The new series debuted Monday night and will include a six-part thirty-minute documentary series each week at 9 p.m. on the streaming service.