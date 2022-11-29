LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A national arrest warrant has been issued against the man accused of an apparent revenge attack resulting in the kidnapping and attempted murder of a 74-year-old Pahrump woman.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Ryan Sanders, 37, who also has his son, Ryan Sanders Jr., with him. Sanders is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping, 1st degree

Attempted murder

False imprisonment

Burglary

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Attempted sexual assault

Sexual assault

Battery with substantial bodily harm

Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump 2022 mugshot (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump 2021 mugshot (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the NCSO, Sanders is believed to still be located in the Pahrump valley. Detectives said that he is now clean-shaven and they have no leads as to what vehicle he is currently using.

It is also reported that Sanders has a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A link between Sanders and a family member of the victim has been identified and it appears to have been a revenge attack, not random, according to NCSO.

Sanders does have his 13-year-old son with him and police said they do not have any direct information regarding a threat to the safety of his son.

In the early morning of Nov. 22, the elderly victim was awoken by Sanders attacking her at her residence in the 1000 block of Enchanted Mesa Street. According to NCSO, the woman was subjected to repeated brutal attacks by Sanders who also burglarized her home.

The woman was bound and put into her own Honda Civic and was driven to Desert View Hospital where Sanders picked up Richard Duncan, 31, police said.

Ryan Sanders and Richard Duncan leaving Desert View Hospital on Nov. 22 (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The two men then drove the victim to an abandoned RV in the 3000 block of Malibou Avenue where she was attacked again and left to die, according to NCSO.

3000 block of Malibou Avenue (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman eventually was able to break free of her bonds and escaped to a neighbor’s property where 911 was called.

Duncan was arrested and NCSO said that he is currently cooperating with law enforcement and providing additional details. The extent of Duncan’s involvement is still under investigation and he is in custody at the Nye County Detention Center with no bail, according to NCSO.

Richard Duncan, 31, of Pahrump (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the elder Sanders’ arrest.

Anyone with information as to Sander’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Surveillance footage or information relating to this crime can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or submitted via social media. Those with information can also call 775-751-7000.