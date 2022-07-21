LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people in Nye County are facing several charges including elder neglect and attempting to assault an officer with a wooden stick.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Chelsea Kern and Jared Strait rented a room in the home of an elderly man.

Kern and Strait then denied the man access to his home by changing the locks, according to deputies.

Chelsea Kern and Jared Strait face several charges including elder neglect, $100K+ in theft, and assault with a deadly weapon in Pahrump. (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

When authorities responded to the home on Ranchita Way in Pahrump they said Kern and Strait attempted to assault the responding deputy with a wooden stick during the investigation.

Kern and Strait now face charges including $100,000+ theft, elder neglect, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt.