Owners charged after horse dragged behind pickup

COLORADO (CNN) — Prosecutors in Colorado have filed charges after video surfaced showing a horse tied to the back of a truck and dragged. Video of the incident sparked outrage when it was posted on Facebook.

John and Amber Saldate are both facing a charge of animal cruelty. The footage may be upsetting to some viewers.

A horse named Trigger tied by his halter as a truck driven by his owner pulls him down a snow-covered road.

“You make one bad decision sometimes and it can destroy your life,” Amber Saldate said.

The woman heard yelling at the horse says she now realizes the horrible mistake they made.

“I’ve lost my job, upset a lot of people and I made our horse go through something he shouldn’t have and it was wrong.”

“Cases involving kids and animals are obviously very emotional. We need to do our part of the investigation which sometimes takes a little bit longer than what the community is hoping,” the sheriff said.

Trigger is a new addition to this family. They say the horse gave his past owner problems so they got a good deal on him.

“I’m very sorry and I get that people are upset and I understand that,” Saldate said.

Trigger is going to an animal rescue center to be looked over by veterinary staff.

Authorities did not take the couple’s two other horses.