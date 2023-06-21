Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights (Adobe Stock images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot in an overnight shooting in the northeast valley of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officers with the LVMPD were called to the 1500 block of Northwind Court, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot several times.

Medical personnel took him to University Medical Center Trauma, where he remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.