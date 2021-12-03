Overnight lane closures expected as interchange construction continues at I-15 between Flamingo, Warm Springs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the next several months, overnight shoulder, ramp, and lane closures will take place along I-15 between Flamingo and Warm Springs.

Starting Sunday evening, Dec. 5, crews will begin exploring multiple locations in the same area along the Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15.

The hours of restrictions are set from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.

The left lane on the Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed.

One westbound left-turn lane on Tropicana to southbound I-15 will be closed.