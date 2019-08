LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that led to a man crashing his vehicle on US 95 and Decatur Boulevard.

**UPDATE** As of 3:30am, Decatur is back open in both directions over US95, but drivers still cannot get to Decatur if they're southbound on US95. The story of a crash and @LVMPD's investigation on @8NewsNow at 4 with @JLangelerNews & @sherryswensk #8NN https://t.co/kAbdBrUVVM — Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) August 16, 2019

They say an officer in the area of Decatur Boulevard and US 95 heard a crash. He arrived to find the male driver suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The injured driver was transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries. Police say an 8-month-old baby was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the crash, but suffered no injuries.