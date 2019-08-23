OVERNIGHT: Cement truck hit, kills good Samaritan attempting to put out a car fire

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a truck driver attempting to assist with a car fire on S. Las Vegas Boulevard near Inspirada, was hit and killed by a passing cement truck.

At 10:40 p.m., NHP was dispatched to a fatal auto-ped crash on S. Las Vegas Boulevard, approx halfway between the M Resort and Speed Las Vegas. A 1993 Chevy Corvette was in the right dirt shoulder of northbound Las Vegas Boulevard on fire.

A FedEx semi was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, saw the fire, and the driver pulled over to help. The semi driver had a fire extinguisher and began to cross Las Vegas Boulevard to assist the driver of the corvette.

A fully loaded cement mixer truck was headed northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and struck the driver of the FedEx truck. The driver, identified at this time only as 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the cement truck stayed on scene, cooperated with investigators and impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor.

No other injuries were reported, this crash remains under investigation.

