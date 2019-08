LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a B&B Auto Sales on 3800 Vegas Drive, just west of Rancho Drive, at 3:36 a.m.

They say 3 vehicles and a large shed caught fire, but no injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.