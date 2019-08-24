OVERNIGHT: 2 dead, 1 injured in Henderson fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department confirms that two people are dead and another injured after a fire that occurred at 1:20 a.m. on 2001 Ramrod Avenue, near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road.

They say two of the victims injured in the fire, who will later be identified by the Clark County coroner, were transported to Henderson Hospital and pronounced dead. The other victim was transferred to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the total amount of damages suffered is unknown at this time.