OurPain: Opioid crackdown has far-reaching impact and cost

Since President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, there has been a renewed focus on the opioid epidemic in the United States.

For the last few years, the focus of government has been on cutting down the availability of opioids, as well as the access to them. But, for the people already addicted, the crackdowns have a cost.

Meredith Lawrence’s husband committed suicide after a doctor cut him off from pain meds.

“She said, “people die from suicide all the time and have chronic pain. It’s part of what happens,” Lawrence said. “I said, ‘this has to be a mistake. I want the doctor.’ She told me, ‘the doctor will be in on Monday. You’ll just have to talk to him. I can’t change it. This is what I’ve been told to do. And yes, everybody’s upset about it, but this is what I’ve been told to do’.”

The opioid crackdown has far-reaching impacts on more than just those using it illegally.

Chronic pain patients say it is harder to find medication. Doctors are encouraged not to write prescriptions for new opioid patient and pharmacies are told to stick to quotas.

Those stories will be the focus of a week-long series on the opioid epidemic that 8 News Now will air starting on Nov. 6.

It’s called #OurPain, the opioid conundrum.

During the series 8 News NOW will focus on all aspects of the opioid epidemic from current state law to law enforcement to the human.