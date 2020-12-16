OSHA impersonators reportedly visiting Southern Nevada businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recent weeks, reports of people posing as Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials has increased.

“OSHA officers are being impersonated by individuals from the public,” said Jess Lankford, Chief Administrative Officer for Nevada OSHA. “This is not particularly a new problem, as we’ve dealt with this issue for years and years, but I think it’s a little more prevalent now because of OSHA being in the spotlight for the Governor’s Mitigation Task Force for COVID.”

Initial reports came from Northern Nevada, but now Southern Nevada has seen an uptick. Business owners need to be aware of what to look out for.

“You have to remember that if OSHA initiates an investigation at your business, the very first thing they’ll do is show you their credentials, which consist of a state ID card and a badge,” Lankford said.

The OSHA official will then explain the employer’s rights, and let them know why they’re there in the first place.

An OSHA inspector cannot issue a citation on the spot due to agency protocols, so if someone comes in demanding payment of a fine, that’s a red flag.

Lankford said there hasn’t been an obvious pattern for the types of businesses that are targeted by impersonators. But the most recent place has raised some extra concern.

“We just recently got a report about someone representing themselves as an OSHA compliance officer at a bar on Fremont Street on Saturday night, and that one’s got our attention because we know for a fact that the compliance officer that works for OSHA was never there,” he said.

Apparently, this person handed the bar manager a card that said they were supposed to be closed, but didn’t ask for any money.

A reminder: It’s a gross misdemeanor to impersonate a state officer in Nevada.

If you suspect someone of impersonating an OSHA official, make sure to get their name and ask for the person’s credentials. Immediately contact Nevada OSHA at (702) 486-9020 or (775) 688-3700.