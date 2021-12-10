Oral rinse method of COVID-19 testing offered at local labs, avoids nose swab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As cases of COVID-19 increase in Clark County, the CDC has raised the transmission level to high, once again. Currently, test positivity rates for the state and county are at 7.4%.

More than 5 million COVID tests have been performed across the state of Nevada since the pandemic started.

8 News Now got access to a private testing lab in Henderson that is helping local agencies fight the pandemic. MDX Labs serves as the overflow lab for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The lab can usually provide test results within 24 hours because they don’t have to send PCR tests out of state for processing.

There’s also a newer method of testing that involves using an oral rinse which is swished around in the mouth and spit into a tube. It takes 60 seconds to administer.

Tony Paoli, a partner with MDX Labs, says the test is 99.99% accurate and a great option for children.

“Nobody likes getting a Q-tip jammed up their nose. This is definitely a friendlier method and more comfortable for everyone,” he said. “We have over three locations in the valley. We’ve done over 100,000 PCR tests with zero out of pocket costs to the community,”