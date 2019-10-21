OPERATION SAFEGUARD: 25 fugitives arrested across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested 25 fugitives across the Las Vegas valley in the past four days, according to North Las Vegas Police Department.

The arrests are part of Operation Safeguard. Police say they will now be able to close out 40 open investigations.

“Our Problem Solving Unit is specially-trained to solve difficult cases, and in just four days we were able to get dozens of criminals off the streets. It’s this type of skill and collaboration that makes these operations a great success,” North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (NV FIST) worked with North Las Vegas Police to make the arrests.

“These targeted operations have real, significant impact because they take individuals off the streets that are committing crimes in our community,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.