‘Operation Northstar 2020’ shows how many sex offenders are compliant in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent police operation in North Las Vegas showed that most of the sex offenders reviewed by police were in compliance with the law. North Las Vegas Police checked 431 known sex offenders and all but 49 were compliant with reporting laws.

According to police, those non-compliant sex offenders will be investigated to determine if they are violating the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, or any state or local laws, that require sex offenders to register their whereabouts.

North Las Vegas Police also learned that eight registered sex offenders are deceased and seven others are in custody in various facilities.

North Las Vegas Police worked with the U.S. Marshals Office and the Nevada Department of Public Safety.