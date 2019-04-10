Opening day for Las Vegas Aviators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- High-profile real estate broker Scott Gragson who is facing DUI charges in a fatal crash appeared in Clark County District Court Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

Gragson, 53, is facing four felony counts of DUI and four felony counts of reckless driving for a crash on May 30 in an upscale Summerlin neighborhood that left 36-year-old Melissa Newton dead and three other passengers injured.