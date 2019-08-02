Oops! Rescue operation launched to help stuck raccoon

NEWTON, Mass. — A raccoon in Massachusetts found himself in a precarious situation when he got stuck in a storm grate.

Firefighters from the Newton Fire Department, along with backup responders, worked hard to get the critter freed from the grate. In all, about 10 people worked to rescue this teen raccoon.

It was no easy task. Firefighters tried what is usually a fail-safe move by lubricating the raccoon’s head with dish soap in hopes he would slip out, but that didn’t work. The grate was then removed from the sidewalk and gauze was used to compress the raccoon’s neck to try and remove him and that did work either.

A veterinarian had to sedate the raccoon so it would relax and could be safely released.