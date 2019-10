The best tackle of the weekend might have come in a high school football game in Northern California. Fairfield High School took on Rodriquez High School.

During the game, Fairfield picked off a pass from Rodriguez. But the intercepting player took off running for the wrong end zone.

Fairfield’s thrower Kha-Ron took matters into his own hands sprinting 50 yards to take down his own teammate on the 10-yard line saving a safety or possibly a touchdown for the other team.