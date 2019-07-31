ONLY ON 8: Popular food truck stolen near Robindale, Jones over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another popular food truck has been stolen in Las Vegas. For two years, Eric Hobbie has been serving up East Coast sandwiches on the west, but recently his food truck was stolen right from under him.

“I went from like upset to angry to like now mad, you know,” said Eric Hobbie, the owner of ‘A Family Secret.’ “I’ve been here for 14 years, and that’s one of the things I miss about home. I’ve been to some of the best restaurants in the world, but still, nothing beats a home-cooked meal. It really doesn’t.”

His food truck is called “A Family Secret.” You may have spotted Hobbie and his family at different festivals around town, including Life is Beautiful.

“It looked like an East Coast diner. All of my sandwiches were named after, like, mob terms. So, my number 1 seller was the “Mafiosa” which was kind of a Philly cheesesteak, roast beef, pepper, bacon on garlic bread,” said Hobbie.

Hobbie thought his truck was towed over the weekend, but, that wasn’t the case. It was stolen near Robindale and Jones over the weekend while he was in San Diego.

“They didn’t just steal my truck; they stole how I provide for my family,” Hobbie said.

Hobbie believes his $15,000 generator may have been the draw.

“I hope and pray that whoever did take it was in such a bad bind that they needed to help their family,” said Hobbie. “I hope it’s doing some good somewhere.”

Hobbie says he plans to open a brick and mortar one day.

If you know anything about the missing truck, Metro police ask that you contact them.