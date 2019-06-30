ONLY ON 8 NEWS NOW: Security guard arrested in deadly NW shooting appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Brian Love, the man arrested for a deadly shooting that occurred near Interstate 215 and Decatur Boulevard yesterday, appeared in court for the first time today.

8 News Now was the only station in the courtroom today when Love appeared before a judge on murder charges.

Prosecutors say Love was working as a security guard in a shopping center when he walked up to a man sleeping on the sidewalk and shot at him as many as 15 times. He never called the police, so the body wasn’t found until hours later.

His public defender asked for bail, but the judge ordered Love remain in jail until his next hearing on Tuesday, July 2.