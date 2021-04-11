Only on 8: Family and friends gather to pray for the recovery of 7-year-old hurt in jet ski accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life changed abruptly for 7-year-old Izabella Bohannon. On April 3rd, she was enjoying the sun with her family near Bullhead City, Arizona, and in just a blink of an eye, tragedy struck.

While Izabella was looking for seashells and playing in the water, a jet ski ran directly into her, leaving her seriously hurt.

Her cousin, Serenity Stadelmaier, says Izabella is very much a people person at such a young age.

“She’s formed a bond with every single person she comes across with,” said Stadelmaier. “Whether she has known you for 5 years or 5 seconds, she connects with everybody on such amazing levels.”

Izabella is currently in a coma and fighting for her life at Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

“She is still fighting as fast as she can, as hard as she can,” said Stadelmaier. “She is trying to comeback from her recovery.”

On Sunday, family and friends came out to honor the 7-year old’s life — from holding hands in a circle in prayer to writing special notes and bringing balloons and gifts.

“We’re out here every day so people just come out say hi to the family and send your love, your vibes, your positive vibes, your energies up to Izabella’s room,” said family friend, Krista Maielua. “She needs everybody’s prayers and love right now.”

The family has created #IZZIESDREAM to bring awareness of accidents like this.

The mother and sister were also hit by the jet ski. The mother had minor injuries, whereas the sister is healing from a broken tailbone, according to their GoFundMe page.

The driver of the jet ski is said to have stayed on scene and is being cooperative.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by loved ones, to help pay for Izabella’s hospital bills. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE.