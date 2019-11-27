ONLY IN NEW YORK: Surprise Thanksgiving meal on the subway

NEW YORK (CBS) — Some subway riders in New York city had an early Thanksgiving when a group served up a full Thanksgiving dinner on a subway train on Sunday — and the video is going viral.

“Planned this for three months and we said you know what, let’s take it to the train. Let’s do friendsgiving on the train.”

And a group of rappers and comedians did take it to the L train compelete with tables and decorations while the train was making stops from Union Square to Broadway Junction.

“We had turkey, we had yams, we had baked macaroni and cheese.”

The group of seven served up the full Thanksgiving dinner to commuters compliments of Chef B. who has a local catering business.

“the fact that we were able to give back like that was so dope,” said Chef B.

The heartwarming videos have have now gone viral but that’s not what made it special for this group of comedians, rappers and content creators.

“The purpose of that video was to provide a good time to new yorkers and also to give back to community.”

While New York city’s subway system may be known for many things, now, it’s known for something else, something more positive, Thanksgiving on the train.