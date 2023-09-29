LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the nation’s largest online travel companies have lost a legal fight to get a lawsuit dropped regarding millions of dollars in unpaid hotel room taxes owed by those companies to Nevada.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the lawsuit filed by Clark County and Clark Hill PLC, an international law firm, could move forward in the court system, despite an attempt by the travel companies to get the case dismissed.

It’s alleged Orbitz, Travelscape, Travelocity, Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor, and several other companies collectively withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in Nevada state tax payments for multiple years.