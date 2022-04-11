LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With wedding expenses piling high, many brides are looking for online convenience and some serious savings, and they’re finding it with Something Borrowed Blooms, a woman-owned business that banks on recycling.

Lauren Bercier and her cousin started the business in 2015 in Louisiana. Here’s how it works: once you reserve your flowers, they’re shipped to you three days before your event. The day after the wedding, you pack it all up and send it back, and the return label is included.

“It was a totally new concept in this traditional market,” Bercier said. “At the time we noticed ‘rent-the-runway’ and how popular that was with millennial women, and we thought it was such a genius concept. Brides are looking for that online convenience, another way to make it a more stress-free experience for them.”

When Erin Huber started planning her wedding, she cut her floral budget in half thanks to the business, as the flowers weren’t real.

“Everyone knows how I love a good deal,” she said. “My mother in law, my mother, they had no idea, everyone was so impressed.”

Erin said “I do” many times to their varying floral arrangements, and finally settled on the Millie Collection, an English garden look.

“It was just lovely, I was actually able to reuse the table pieces along the aisles for the ceremony,” she said.

In the beginning, the company supplied florals for 10 weddings per month. In 2021, it was 900 weddings per month, and this year, it is on pace to do 2,000 weddings per month.

Bercier’s goal is to capture 10% of the U.S. wedding market.

“I know that sounds aggressive, but I say if you had 10 brides lined up and you said, ‘How many of you want to re-use florals from Something Borrowed Blooms?’ I guarantee you one of them would say yes,” she said.

The company ships nationwide and to Canada.

Bercier said the floral arrangements can be rented up to 26 times per year. In between each rental, the arrangements go through full quality control, and stems are changed out before the next shipment.