Bank Launches new Harriet Tubman debit card and it’s going viral

(CNN) — Harriet Tubman may not appear on the $20 bill any time soon but that doesn’t mean you can’t pay for things using her likeness.

One United Bank is rolling out a visa card featuring an image of the abolitionist. However, it’s one not everyone is happy about. One point of contention is while the image is styled after an actual photograph of Tubman, she was not making that gesture with her arms.

Many people believe it looks like the “Wakanda Forever” salute from the film “Black Panther.”

One United Bank says the positioning is actually American sign language for the word “love.”

That controversy aside, some social media posters complain putting Tubman’s image on a bank card at all cheapens her history helping free slaves escape through the underground railroad.

Tubman not only escaped slavery, she made nineteen missions to bring 300 others, including family and friends, to freedom. She also served as an armed scout for the Union Army and was an activist in the struggle for women’s voting rights.

“We have the power to place Harriet Tubman on a global payment device in celebration of Black History Month,” states Teri Williams, President & COO. “This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill.”

One United is the largest black-owned bank in the country.