One winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One ticket sold at suburban Chicago gas stop will cash in on a $1.28 billion jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, the winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery draw was purchased at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega ball of 14.

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director for the Mega Millions consortium, said in a statement that “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history.”

The statement also said the consortium was eager to find out the identity of the winner and to offer congratulations.

The prize is the third largest lottery jackpot in the nation’s history.

It grew because no tickets matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15 — 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize goes to winners who select the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. The cash option — a one-time payout — for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.