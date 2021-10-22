‘One pill will kill,’ mother pushes for more fentanyl overdose awareness after son dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —There is a new effort locally to do something about the rising number of fentanyl overdoses in our community.

You may have started seeing billboards around town with the name and picture of 17-year-old Giovanni Perkins with the phrase “One pill will kill.”

Perkins took a pill he thought was for pain but it turns out it was illicit fentanyl and he never woke up.

Now his mother, Cristina Perkins is using her pain to try and prevent the same thing from happening to other families.

“It’s probably the worst thing that you’ll ever, ever, ever experience in your life. It’s not like a kid losing their parent, losing a child is just unexplainable,” Perkins said.

She raised money to place the billboards up around the valley and hopes to keep them up for a year.