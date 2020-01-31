One-of-a-kind Kobe Bryant tribute pops up in California Bay Area park

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KPIX) — A stunning, one-of-a-kind tribute to Kobe Bryant popped up in the Bay Area. Pleasanton-based New Ground Technology created a 115-foot-tall, 92-foot-wide image of the NBA legend on a baseball field.

The couple who runs the company said they wanted to honor the basketball player who “touched so many lives.”

They didn’t want to reveal the exact location of the tribute but said it’s located in one of Pleasanton’s many parks.

“I had to learn about Kobe through all the recent media because the more I learned, the more he touched me. Him as a father, him as an athlete and him as a person. That impacted me deeply,” said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of New Ground Technology.

The company’s turf printer technology blows air to gently bend grass in different directions to make up the dark and light contrast.

“Instantly I was just thinking, I gotta do a tribute because I want to give back, and I want to share something big, and obviously not as big as him because he’s huge, and there’s so many people that love him,” artist Kelli Pearson said. “So, with our technology, I was just so proud to run out there this morning and print it.”

The image is expected to last a couple of days before the grass returns to its natural position.