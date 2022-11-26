LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.

Yonas Nera, 19, “was taken into custody,” after the crash that killed another driver at about 3:46 a.m. on West Flamingo Road and South Lindell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Nera, who was seriously injured, the release said, was “booked into the Clark County Detention Center for applicable charges,” but the charges were not specified. A check of online jail records Saturday did not show that Nera’s arrest had been processed, and police did not say if he had been taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information.

In a news release, police said evidence, witness statements and video surveillance indicate that Nera, in a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, was driving west on West Flamingo Road, approaching Lindell Road, at a high rate of speed.

A 2013 Dodge Dart was eastbound on West Flamingo Road, and a “collision occurred when the

Dodge turned left into the Hyundai’s path.”

The collision “ignited ignited both vehicles on fire,” police said, and emergency personnel determined that the driver of the Dodge was beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts.

Police did release any other information on the driver of the Dodge, but said the death is the 138th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.