LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has died after a crash in west Las Vegas early Friday morning, police say.

At 3:46 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported to Nevada State Police. The incident occurred at US-95 at the Jones Boulevard off-ramp. Officers who arrived on the scene found a silver sedan that had collided with a pole. The driver, identified as an adult male, died at the scene.

Investigators have not provided any further information on the identity of the victim.

Police closed the off-ramp and expected it to be closed for at least two hours.