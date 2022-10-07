LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from University Medical Center Southern Nevada have updated the conditions of five of the patients admitted as a result of Thursday’s mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.

Representatives from the hospital have updated the condition of the patients saying that one victim remains in critical condition while another has been discharged from the hospital. A third victim is described as in fair condition, and a fourth is described as in good condition. UMC officials say the fifth victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital on Thursday.

Late Thursday, officials from the Clark County coroner’s office identified two victims killed in Thursday’s attack as Brent Allan Hallett, 47; and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30.

Investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the man they say stabbed eight people Thursday as Yoni Barrios, 32. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will face two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Surveillance video apparently showing Barrios running from the scene of the attack was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan police during a Thursday afternoon news briefing.

Witnesses described one of the victims of the stabbing as a showgirl.

“This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her,” recounted Jason Adams, who said he witnessed the attack.

“We want to extend our condolences to the families and the victims. This is clearly a tragic and hard-to-understand, hard-to-comprehend murder investigation that deeply impacts our community,” Clark County Deputy Chief LaRochelle said.