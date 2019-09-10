Once-in-a-lifetime catch made off the coast of Maine

STONINGTON, Maine (KLAS) — A fisherman’s incredible catch off the coast of Maine is making waves across the nation. Captain Daryl Dunham, F/V (fishing vessel) Force of Habit, caught an extremely rare two-tone lobster.

He spared the crustacean’s life and gave it to Discovery Wharf at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries for safekeeping. Visitors can now see the unique creature in one of the wharf touch tanks.

The University of Maine says the odds of finding a red and brown lobster are one in 50 million.