On and off-ramps at 215, Losee Road closing for 3 months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday afternoon traffic flowed steadily near the Las Vegas Beltway as cars used the ramp on Losee Road to easily get on and off the 215. However, on Tuesday night, all of that will change because the popular ramp to get around the northern part of the valley will close.

“They’re gonna close it for how long?” asked North Las Vegas local Ron Criner. “Three months that’s gonna be terrifying,” he continued.

For three months, drivers just like Criner will have to find a new way around.

“It’s probably gonna be a difficulty for some people because they take Losee Road,” said Brendalyn Daniels.

Daniels doesn’t take the Losee ramp, but she’ll still be affected because Clark County representatives want drivers to instead use the interchanges at North 5th Street or Pecos Road during the construction.

Daniels takes 5th Street every day.

“It’ll be crowded because everybody will be getting home,” explained Daniels.

The Losee Road closure is part of the Northern Beltway Improvement Project, which turns the 215 into a full freeway from North 5th street to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, just west of Range Road. The project includes new interchanges and bridges at Losee, Pecos, and Lamb, along with new medians, high-mast lighting and drainage facilities.



Drivers are advised to pay attention to roadside message boards for changes to traffic patterns. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed in 2020.

Commuters are hopeful that the closure will be worth the three-month-long headache.

“People are busy in the summertime and patience is really really low,” Criner stressed.