LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says a squatter who was cooking steak caused a small fire in a vacant home Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at 1913 South 11th Street, near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway, around 10 a.m.

The fire was confined and one person was treated and released for minor smoke inhalation, Las Vegas Fire noted on Twitter.