LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who allegedly robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.
The armed suspects robbed the carrier around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at 10 Rue De Parc, near Pecos and Pebble roads, the USPIS said.
A photo was provided of one of the robbery suspects.
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the safety of USPS employees seriously. In this offense, the suspects brandished handguns. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison,” a news release said.
Information that leads to arrests and convictions of the suspects could result in a reward of up to $50,000, USPS said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement,” and reference Case No. 3891573. All information will be kept confidential.