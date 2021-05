LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials have identified the pilot killed in a jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base on Monday.

The pilot was identified as Nicholas Hunter Hamilton, 43, of Las Vegas.

Related Content Investigation continues after Draken pilot killed in crash near Nellis AFB

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Hamilton’s family and friends at this difficult time,” officials wrote in a statement.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near Washington and Nellis.

The contracted plane was a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1. Hamilton was the sole occupant.