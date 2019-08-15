Officers investigating possible DUI rollover on El Capitan, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 4:47 a.m. on El Capitan and English Falls ways, near Blue Diamond Road.

Officers say a blue Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on El Capitan when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of English Falls Way. The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk into some landscaping and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to flip.









No pedestrians or other vehicles were struck and there was only one occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. Impairment is not currently suspected and there are no road closures.

Traffic officers are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.