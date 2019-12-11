Off-duty officer involved in road rage incident on I-15 NB at Russell; shots fired, 1 person arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police responded to a road rage incident involving an officer on I-15 Tuesday. Metro sources say it all started around 3:45 p.m. when a driver tried to cut off the off-duty officer while driving on Blue Diamond Road near I-15 northbound.

At approximately 4:28 p.m. the LVMPD Communications received information about an off duty-officer needing assistance due to the incident on the I-15 at Russell Road.

According to Metro, the suspect pulled up on the side of the officer’s vehicle and fired several shots at the officer’s window. No one was hurt. The suspect’s vehicle then fled in heavy traffic and ended up rear-ending another vehicle.

When the vehicle was rear-ended, the officer caught up to the suspect and identified himself as an officer. The suspect took off running on foot with his handgun, but then he dropped it.

A Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper arrived at the scene to assist the off-duty officer. The suspect was caught and taken to University Medical Center because he was complaining he was injured.

I-15 northbound was closed down between I-215 southbound and Russell road. Traffic cameras showed I-215 southbound was backed up to Sunset. Drivers may want to avoid the area.