LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An off-duty Clark County School District Police officer was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Silverado Ranch area Wednesday night. The officer was suspected of driving drunk, according to Metro Police Lt. Greg Phenis.

Investigators say the CCSDPD officer crashed at the intersection of Pollock and Pyle, just before 9 p.m. The officer was not badly hurt, but was arrested.

Metro Police did not release the name of the off-duty officer involved.