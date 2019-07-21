Off-duty Metro officer accidentally shoots himself on Las Vegas Strip

An off-duty Las Vegas Metro Police officer accidentally shot and wounded himself Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip. He is expected to survive.

Patrol officers were called to the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 10:08 p.m. to investigate reports of the accidental shooting, according to a statement from Metro Police. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the lower body. The off-duty officer was taken to University Medical Center and treated for his injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police did not immediately identify the victim or say at which property the shooting occurred. The Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano are on that block of the Strip.

Metro Police said and internal investigation will be conducted into the incident.