O.J. Simpson on Capitol riots: ‘Is it truly justice for all?’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — O.J. Simpson, who calls Las Vegas home, posted a two-minute video to Twitter on Thursday, where he questions if those who participated in the riot at the US Capitol will be prosecuted to the fullest extent to the law.

In 1995, Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. He was later held liable in civil court for Brown’s and Goldman’s deaths.

Will it be justice for all? pic.twitter.com/ukS7wLtcRZ — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 7, 2021

“I’ve been in the legal system, and I’ve had verdicts that I didn’t I agree with, but I believe in the American system, I believe in the jury system,” Simpson said. “I felt I had to honor it, and I tried to honor it as best as I could and then move on.”

Simpson questioned why some did not adhere to judicial rulings, deeming the election fair and accurate. He said he would be watching to see how the system treats the rioters.

“They were destroying property and stealing things, and during the midst of this felony, somebody was killed. The law is pretty specific about things like that, so I’m interested to see, is it truly justice for all?”

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping after he and others stole sports memorabilia from a dealer at Palace Station. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, but was granted parole in 2017.

As of Thursday, several dozen people had been arrested in Washington for their role in the riot or for violating the city’s curfew.