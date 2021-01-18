Nye County shuts down road so airplane that emergency landed Saturday can take off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Deputies announced they are shutting down Gameebird Road, from Homestead to SR 160, for twenty minutes to allow an airplane that emergency landed a few days ago to take off again.

Saturday, Jan. 16 around 3:29 p.m. NCSO Deputies assisted the plane that had to make an emergency landing due to engine issues in the area of Gamebird and Malibu.

Deputies escorted the plane to open the roadway.

Please check back for updates on when Gamebird Road reopens.