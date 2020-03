LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County School District is restricting all out-of-state and international district-sponsored travel involving students and employees due to concerns over COVID-19, according to a news release from the district.

It becomes effective Friday, March 13.

“There is no higher priority to us than the safety of our students and staff,” the release said. The district plans to continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19 and assess the travel restriction on a daily basis.