NEW YORK — A French bulldog plunged six stories from a building roof in the Lower East Side of New York and survived.

The dog, named Winston, was taken off his lease when his owner entered the building. The owner said Winston bolted up the stairs and headed out an open door leading to the roof where he ran over the edge.

The dog crashed into the sunroof of a parked car. Winston was found sitting in the car. He was taken to a vet to have a cut on his hind leg stitched. Otherwise, he was fine.