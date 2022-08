LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tornado warning as been issued for northeast Clark County, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The warning, issued just before 5 p.m., includes northern Mohave County in Arizona and southeastern Lincoln County.

A warning means a tornado has been identified by radar or sighted by spotters. They are usually short in duration; the Sunday warning runs from 4:48 p.m. until 5:15 p.m., the service said.