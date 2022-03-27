LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police (formerly Nevada Highway Patrol) honored and remembered Sergeant Ben Jenkins who died in the line of duty two years ago today.

The agency honored Sgt. Jenkins on a post on their social media accounts.

Sgt. Jenkins, 47, was killed in the early morning hours of March 27 while trying to help a stopped motorist on US 93 in White Pine County. That’s when 65-year-old John Dabritz opened fire on Jenkins, who was hit and killed. The motorist then stole Jenkin’s uniform and drove away in the sergeant’s patrol vehicle.

Jenkins was survived by his wife, four children, and five grandchildren.